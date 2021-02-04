Capitec recognised as third strongest banking brand in the world

Johannesburg – Capitec has, for the second time, been recognised as the third strongest banking brand in the World in the annual Brand Finance report on the 500 strongest and most valuable banking brands.

With two-thirds of banks globally experiencing a decline in brand value following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Capitec maintained its BSI score of 89.2 out of 100 and corresponding AAA rating.

Gerrie Fourie, chief executive officer of Capitec Bank says the bank is honoured to receive this recognition.

Fourie said, “Our brand has always been about helping our clients simplify their banking, saving them both time and money, so that they can live better. We’ve further bolstered our offering over the last year which continues to attract an even wider range of clients across various income groups.”

The bank has launched its own home loan offering and a number of leading digital solutions, for instance the only scan to pay offering available in South Africa that’s compatible across all major platforms; a free virtual card; and share investing on stock markets in South Africa and the USA through the EasyEquities widget on its app.

“We now have over 15 million banking clients and 8.7 million digital banking clients, which we believe is an indication that our offering resonates with South Africans from all walks of life. We don’t believe in tiered accounts that require clients to pay more just because they earn more, but rather a solution that offers all clients the same great products and personalised service. This approach measures up to our clients’ expectations, those in lower and those in high income brackets.

We would like to thank our clients for their support. We will not rest on our laurels but continue to challenge the norms of traditional banking.”

