Capitec surpasses 15 million clients

Johannesburg – South Africa’s largest bank, Capitec announced that it signed up 15 million customers.

Gerrie Fourie, chief executive officer at Capitec, says reaching 15 million active clients is a major milestone, confirming that the bank’s fundamentals continue to resonate with people during these challenging times.

“When we first opened our doors in 2001, we set our target at 5 million clients. As we’ve continued to challenge the norms of traditional banking, South Africa has responded, and our client base continues to grow rapidly. This year we have welcomed over 2 million new clients,” Fourie said.

Fourie credits the rapid growth of Capitec to the bank’s unwavering focus on its strategy.

“We built the bank on simplicity, affordability and personalised service, and with every new product introduced, these remain front and centre.

“So, with the addition of, most recently, our virtual card, in-app scan to pay functionality and home loans offering we’ve built our products around these principles and put clients’ needs first. For instance, we’re the only bank to offer scan to pay that’s compatible with all major QR payment providers. A simple feature, but one that brings big convenience.”

“As we move into 2021, we look forward to continue challenging the norms of traditional banking and bringing our clients a world-class banking experience,” Fourie added.

