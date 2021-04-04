Chauke dazzles SA Olympic coach

Johannesburg – A young South African midfielder is fast establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with abroad with his knack to physically outlast bigger and more experienced forwards and centres in the English Premier League.

After putting pen to paper to sign off his first professional contract on his 17th birthday for Southampton in 2019, youngster Kgaogelo Chauke became a Southampton player for the next three seasons until June 2022.

Just like Leceister City’s midfielder Thakgalo Leshabela, who we highlighted last week, Chauke progressed through the academy ranks following his 2017 switch from Thatcham Town. Born in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, Chauke, who left these shores for England as a one-year-old toddler with his family, has since impressed both at youth and junior levels following his appearance for Southampton against Coventry City in the English Football League.

At the end of January this year, the 18-year-old made his dream debut for Southampton in a FA Cup fourth-round victory over Shrewsbury Town, helping his side pave the way to meet Arsenal in the third round.

SA Olympic team coach David Notoane is waxing lyrically about the exploits of Chauke, as the Under-23 side prepares for the Olympic Games football finals from July 21 in Japan.

Although Notoane was unhappy he could not have the overseas-based players for their camp in Durban this week, he did mention the England-based midfield starlet Chauke as being in the reckoning for a place in the final squad.

“Kgaogelo will definitely bring a different perspective to our game‚ similar to Lyle Forster [of Vitoria Guimaraes], because they are big and strong.”

