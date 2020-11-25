Check out these early Black Friday specials from Samsung

Johannesburg – Electronics giant, Samsung has released some early Black Friday deals.

Samsung said that customers can get great deals on selected TV’s, smartphones, wearables, tablets, fridges, aircons and other home appliances, when you shop in-store or online in their Black Friday Sale.

As one of the biggest shopping sprees, Black Friday represents a time for consumers to buy items at great deals and each year, there’s a trend of spend categories that are popular to consumers. Last year, travel and entertainment were some of the popular spend categories leading up to and during Black Friday as people booked flights and holidays for festive season.

However, this year FNB predicts a shift in popular spend categories as spend patterns have been markedly different since March 2020. The shift is potentially due to lockdown restrictions and new consumer habits associated with adapting to the new normal in light of Covid-19.

CEO of FNB Card, Chris Labuschagne said, “Our insights show that spend on digital and technology, groceries and home improvement products has been consistently high since the start of lockdown in March this year. We expect this to continue into Black Friday due to persisting restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. While consumer spend on travel and entertainment has been rising post the hard lockdown, it is unlikely to equate to levels we’ve seen in previous Black Fridays.”

Year-on-year spend on digital and technology among FNB card holders peaked at 39% between August and September this year as people had to find more efficient tools while working from home. Grocery spend increased by over 100% year-on-year at the end of March while home improvement spend increased 23% in the same period as families were making renovations to their living spaces to accommodate the new normal.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman