E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Check out these early Black Friday specials from Samsung

By Ashley Lechman
Samsung South Africa has released a few early deals for Black Friday this year. Image: Ashley Lechman.

Johannesburg – Electronics giant, Samsung has released some early Black Friday deals.

Samsung said that customers can get great deals on selected TV’s, smartphones, wearables, tablets, fridges, aircons and other home appliances, when you shop in-store or online in their Black Friday Sale.

Some of the Samsung smartphones available from the Samsung website for Black Friday. Image: Samsung website.


As one of the biggest shopping sprees, Black Friday represents a time for consumers to buy items at great deals and each year, there’s a trend of spend categories that are popular to consumers. Last year, travel and entertainment were some of the popular spend categories leading up to and during Black Friday as people booked flights and holidays for festive season.

However,  this year FNB predicts a shift in popular spend categories as spend patterns have been markedly different since March 2020. The shift is potentially due to lockdown restrictions and new consumer habits associated with adapting to the new normal in light of Covid-19.

Some of the TVs available from Samsung for Black Friday this year. Image: Samsung website.

CEO of FNB Card, Chris Labuschagne said, “Our insights show that spend on digital and technology, groceries and home improvement products has been consistently high since the start of lockdown in March this year.  We expect this to continue into Black Friday due to persisting restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. While consumer spend on travel and entertainment has been rising post the hard lockdown, it is unlikely to equate to levels we’ve seen in previous Black Fridays.”

Year-on-year spend on digital and technology among FNB card holders peaked at 39% between August and September this year as people had to find more efficient tools while working from home. Grocery spend increased by over 100% year-on-year at the end of March while home improvement spend increased 23% in the same period as families were making renovations to their living spaces to accommodate the new normal.

To view more deals from Samsung, click here. 

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mboweni warns against country’s debt crisis

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has warned that South Africa must find means to control its debt crisis urgently. The Minister made the declaration during a...
Read more
Gadgets

How to people-proof your organisation for maximum cybersecurity coverage

Johannesburg - As the world becomes increasingly digital as a result of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), more and more of our devices...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.