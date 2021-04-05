Chilli Boys announce Siyabulela Gwambi as interim coach and Luc Eymael as technical advisor

Johannesburg – Chippa United Football Club have announced that it has reached an amicable decision to part ways with Dan Malesela, with this decision effective immediately.

“We would like to thank Mr. Malesela for his contribution to the Club and to wish him well in his future endeavours. Siyabulela Gwambi, the side’s assistance coach, will take over the Head Coach responsibilities on an interim basis,” Chippa said in a statement.

“We would like to wish him well on this appointment, where the Club objectives are on improving the current DStv Premiership log standings and on also reaching the prestigious Nedbank Cup final. The Club has also appointed well-travelled Belgian, Luc Eymael, in a Technical Advisor role where he will play an integral mentorship role for the technical team.”

“Mr. Gwambi, who is from Zwide, has been a part of the Club coaching structures since 2015. He was promoted to the senior team having coached in the team’s youth structures and the Diski Challenge team. It is the Club’s intent to have Mr. Eymael forming part of the technical team. This is subject to consultations with our partners, sponsors and supporters.”

“We have also sought necessary clearances from the SA Football Association on his appointment.”

Chilli Boys’ next fixture is against Mamelodi Sundowns at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London next Monday, 12 April.

