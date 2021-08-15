City of Roses weeps as broke owner sells Bloemfontein Celtic

Johannesburg – There is a huge outcry in the City of Roses after supporters woke up to the devastating news that Bloemfontein Celtic is no more.

Cash-strapped Celtic owner Max Tshabalala sold the club to extravagant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, who will be relocating the side to KwaZulu-Natal and will be operating as Royal AM going forward.

They will play their home matches in Chatsworth.

The status of Royal AM was sold to comeback kids Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivandila FC, who will take the GladAfrica Championship status and move the club to Venda.

The PSL executive committee approved the sale of the club on Friday.

“Max Tshabalala has sold the soul of the people of Bloemfontein and the entire Free State province,” said chairperson of the Celtic supporters club Mabena Pule.

“He made a promise to ntate Molemela, the man who built Celtic, that the club will never leave Bloemfontein. He is a coward and did not say anything to the people of Bloemfontein. We only heard about it in the media. People’s hearts are broken to pieces. Tshabalala bought Celtic from the Augousti family in 2014, in a deal reported to have been in the region of R45-million.

Under Tshabalala’s leadership, the club was marred by a series of financial struggles. Players and technical team members even resorted to striking and staging a go-slow at training. Sometimes salaries would be paid in half and in instalments.

They were also ordered by Fifa to pay long-serving goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb R3-million for breach of contract. In 2018, a daily publication reported that Tshabalala owed the taxman R43-million and, as a result, could not sell the club to Sinki Leshabane and Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

Royal AM spokesperson Sthembiso Hlongwane said: “It’s unfortunate that the media got wind of the deal before it was concluded and all relevant stakeholders and players were informed. Be as it may, the events are still unfolding. “We are just worried and want to protect the wellbeing of the players.”

Sello Molemela, the son of former owner Petrus “Whitehead” Molemela said: “I see it as a business transaction. I speak on behalf of the Molemela family.”

