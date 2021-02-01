Cop turns to sangoma to help find stolen police van

Johannesburg – A police van was hijacked by thugs last Tuesday, but instead of chasing after the thugs, the officers allegedly consulted a sangoma to help locate the stolen vehicle.

Internal communication by the police confirmed that a police van was hijacked in Ivory Park, Tembisa, while it was on patrol in the township.

The communication stated that the officer was threatened with a firearm before he was ordered out of the car.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele has also confirmed that a police van was stolen.

Sunday World has seen a video in which the officer, who introduces himself as Constable Shai, can be seen summoning snakes and tikoloshes to search for the stolen police vehicle, ordering them to beat up those who stole it until they abandon the car.

In the video, Shai can be heard asking his ancestors to find the police vehicle.

Another officer in uniform is also seen in the video responding to questions from Shai while a sangoma mixes some muthi on a spade.

Makhubele said the video, which shows an officer performing rituals to find the car, will be investigated.

The police van was found two days later, on Thursday, abandoned in Sandringham.

In another communication sent to all officers at the station, the police said they arrested one person in Alexandra after following up on the tracker that was fitted on the car.

On arrival at the address where the van was found, the police found another stolen car, a VW caddy, which was reported stolen in Springs.

According to the police internal communication, a suspect was arrested at the address on suspicion that he hijacked the police van.

The suspect is also facing other charges after the police discovered live ammunition during a search at the house.

The police said they were also looking for the suspect’s relative in connection with the hijacking of the car. “Yes, there was a state vehicle which was stolen.

This matter of the video will be further investigated as to who are these members.

“If it is found that they contravened the code of conduct of the SAPS, steps will be taken against the members involved,” said Makhubele.

However, Makhubele distanced members of the police from having any role in the unsual move by the officer to take a decision to consult a sangoma to find the car.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni