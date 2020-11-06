Coronavirus kills 72 more South Africans

As the country waited for an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa next week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported that 72 more South Africans have died due to the global Coronavirus.

The cumulative number of those infected by the deadly disease stood at 734 175, which was an increase of 1761 new cases.

The total number of those who have succumbed to the virus now stands at 19 749.

The Eastern Cape led the way in terms of those who were killed by disease, with 25 cases, followed by Limpopo, which registered 16 deaths, the Free State with 9 deaths and KwaZulu Natal, where 8 people perished.

The provinces that recorded the least number of deaths owing to the infectious virus were Gauteng with 7 deaths, Western Cape with 4 and the Northern Cape with 3 deaths related to Covid-19.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 940 719 and recoveries sit at 675 593, which translated to 92%.

This comes as the National Coronavirus Command Council prepared to meet next week, amid growing concerns of a second wave of the disease in the festive season. Ramaphosa would then address the nation after meeting with his Cabinet.

Author



George Matlala