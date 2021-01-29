Court rules against Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal fees being paid by the SABC

Johannesburg – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the hawks has said that the High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, has ruled against Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Chief Operations Officer (COO) on a matter relating to payment of his legal fees incurred by his former employer.

Following the investigations into SABC by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as authorized by Proclamation R.29 of 2017, the SIU investigations revealed certain irregularities including the unlawful use of the SABC funds by Mr. Motsoeneng to

fund his personal legal process.

For purposes of recovering the money, the SIU together with the SABC approached the High Court to recoup legal fees paid to Majavu Incorporated by the SABC when Mr. Motsoeneng was fighting a decision to set aside his appointment as COO.

Motsoeneng unlawfully procured payment of legal fees by the SABC, even though the legal services were incurred in his personal capacity.

“The SABC had not instructed Majavu Incorporated, yet incurred an expenditure of R951 981.73 in legal fees. The invoices included an invoice for a refund of R100 000 in respect of a personal loan allegedly made by Majavu Incorporated to Mr. Motsoeneng,” the SIU said.

The court ordered the following:

1. Granted the order against Motsoeneng for the payment of the sum of R851 981.73 with interest from the date of summons to the date of final payment.

2. Ordered Motsoeneng to pay the costs of the interlocutory application and the costs of the default judgement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD