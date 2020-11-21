E-edition
COVID-19 infects 2646 and 86 people die from the virus

By Aubrey Mothombeni
COVID-19

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that atleast 2646 new cases have been recorded today taking the overall coronavirus cases to 765 409.

Our recoveries now stands at 707 784 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

This details are contained in a media statement released by the Mkhize on Saturday evening.


The Minister revealed that atleast 86 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Of the 89 people, 58 people came from the Eastern Cape, while 17 came from the Free State province while 9 people from the Western cape also lost their lives.

Only 2 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 from the Kwazulu Natalia province.

“This brings the total to 20 845 deaths. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thanks healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the Minister.

