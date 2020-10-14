COVID-19 cases increase by 1 877 more cases, claiming 123 more lives

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize reported the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 696 414 since the last update. A steep increase of 1 877.

The total number of deaths now stands at 18 151, with 123 new fatalities reported today.

Forty-four of these deaths were reported in Eastern Cape, 14 in the Free State, 17 from KZN, 35 in Gauteng, eight in the North West and five in the Western Cape.

Mkhize paid special tribute to the health workers who lost their lives as a result of the deadly coronavirus.

He said that 247 frontline workers had lost their lives in the war against COVID-19.

“To all health care workers, let me take this opportunity to express appreciation for your efforts during one of the toughest public health care eras in history. You have persevered, fought and prevailed- many times going beyond your call of duty to ensure that we emerge victorious and for that I thank you. I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and communities who lost these precious members of our society,” he said.

The National State Of Disaster was also extended until November 15, by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, stating that this period will allow government a progressive and responsible return to normal.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries is 626 898 which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Somaya Stockenstroom