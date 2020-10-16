E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 cases surpasses the 700 000 mark

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced today that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at a total of 700 203. An increase of 2019 from the last report.

The total number of deaths is 18 309, with 61 new fatalities reported. He said that of the 61 deaths reported, five occurred in the last 24 to 48 hours. Two in the Free State and three in Gauteng.

The other fatalities reported amount to 14 in the Eastern Cae, 21 in the Free State, 11 in KZN, four in Gauteng and eleven in the Nothern Cape.


The recovery rate is still at 90 percent.

He warned that droplets which carry COVID-19 can linger on surfaces.

“Make sure to disinfect regularly touched surfaces in your homes and workplaces. Maintaining regular hand hygiene is important in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” said Mkhize. 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 158 more patients, infects over 1700 more people

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 158 more patients in the last 24 to 48 hours with 70 of those deaths recorded in Gauteng. This...
Read more
News

PSL annual awards nominees announced

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the nominees of the recently-ended 2019/20 coronavirus delayed season. The nominees are: PSL Footballer of the Season Themba Zwane Peter Shalulile Samir...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal