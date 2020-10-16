COVID-19 cases surpasses the 700 000 mark

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced today that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at a total of 700 203. An increase of 2019 from the last report.

The total number of deaths is 18 309, with 61 new fatalities reported. He said that of the 61 deaths reported, five occurred in the last 24 to 48 hours. Two in the Free State and three in Gauteng.

The other fatalities reported amount to 14 in the Eastern Cae, 21 in the Free State, 11 in KZN, four in Gauteng and eleven in the Nothern Cape.

The recovery rate is still at 90 percent.

He warned that droplets which carry COVID-19 can linger on surfaces.

“Make sure to disinfect regularly touched surfaces in your homes and workplaces. Maintaining regular hand hygiene is important in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” said Mkhize.

Droplets which carry #COVID19 can linger on surfaces. Make sure to disinfect regularly touched surfaces in your homes and workplaces. pic.twitter.com/kxOwKbGwwl — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 16, 2020

Somaya Stockenstroom