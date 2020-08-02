Breaking News

COVID-19 claims 213 more lives as infection numbers appear to drop

By Ngwako Malatji
30 January 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: Kübra Yilmaz, nurse at the infection ward of the university hospital, in protective clothing and with a breathing mask, looks at two smear tubes. In Essen, the city and university hospital feel well prepared for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa

COVID-19 has claimed 213 more lives in the past 24 hours, shooting the death figure from  8 153 to  8 366.

Of the  213 deaths, 25 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 40 in Gauteng, 31 in KwaZulu-Natal,  43 in the Western Cape, 51 from  the Free State and 23 from  Limpopo. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday August 2.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.


Mkhize also the infection numbers have gone up by  8 195 , increasing the total national infections from  503 290 to  511 485.

The new infections  were recorded from the 34 794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 001 985 to 3036 779.

He said of the 511 485  infections,  347 227 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate  in the last 24 hours to 68 percent.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Hey! …Keep calm, DD is not dead!

South Africans please keep calm!  Deputy President of South Africa,David Mabuza, is not dead, he is  at home and well. Media Liaison Officer in the...
Read more
Breaking News

SA COVID-19 infections pass half a million mark

THE COVID-19 infections have passed the half a million mark  after 10 107 people tested positive for the killer disease. This has increased the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal