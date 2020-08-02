COVID-19 claims 213 more lives as infection numbers appear to drop

COVID-19 has claimed 213 more lives in the past 24 hours, shooting the death figure from 8 153 to 8 366.

Of the 213 deaths, 25 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 40 in Gauteng, 31 in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in the Western Cape, 51 from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday August 2.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize also the infection numbers have gone up by 8 195 , increasing the total national infections from 503 290 to 511 485.

The new infections were recorded from the 34 794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 001 985 to 3036 779.

He said of the 511 485 infections, 347 227 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate in the last 24 hours to 68 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji