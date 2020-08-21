COVID-19 claims 225 more lives – while Buthulezi recovers

Health Minister Doctor Zweli Mkhize reported that as of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 603 338.

This is an increase of 3 398 cases since yesterday.

Another 225 people have regrettably died from the virus. The cumulative number of fatalities now total 12 843.

Fifty-seven of these deaths were from the Eastern Cape, 26 from Gauteng, 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, six from the Nothern Cape, 10 from North West and 25 from Western Cape.

“The recoveries now stand at 500 102 which translates to a recovery rate at 82%,” said Mkhize, further extending his condolences to the deceased.

Among the recovered is founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who will celebrate his 92nd birthday this week.

“I’ve heard rumors (sic) that I’m critically ill and I may die anytime, as you can see I’m not critically ill and I’m not on my death bed. Only the Lord knows the day and the hour.” said Buthelezi in a video posted online.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 8 and although he was asymptomatic, he spent time in self-isolation.

“We were acutely aware throughout this time that his age and the added vulnerability of chronic diabetes placed him at greater risk. The fact that he has come through this unscathed is an encouragement to us all,” read a statement by his family.

