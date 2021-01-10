Covid-19 continues to reign rampant in SA with 17 421 new cases reported in past 24 hours

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 hitting South Africa is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The department of health said that 17 421 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 231 597.

The department further said, “Total number of tests done is 7 183 893 with 63 046 new tests done. We report 339 COVID-19 related deaths. Total number of deaths is 33 163. Our recoveries now stand at 966 368, representing a recovery rate of 78,4%.”

Earlier today, it was reported that the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi (MP) tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency said in a statement that the Deputy Minister was hospitalised on the 5th January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6th January 2021.

“Deputy Minister Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation,” the presidency said in a statement.

Last week, the health minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that South Africa will be receiving one million vaccines in January.

Mkhize stated that the department will prioritise the protection of SA’s health workers by ensuring that they receive the vaccine by February 2021.

