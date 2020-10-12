COVID-19 infects less 1000 people, kills less than 100

Less than 1000 COVID-19 infections were recorded in South Africa on Monday October 12.

This after 888 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours cycle, bringing the total number of infections to 693 359, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The 888 infections were recorded from 10 977 tests conducted, with 6434 of those done in the private health centres and 4 543 in the public sector. This brought the total number of tests conducted to date to 4418 418.

Mkhize also said that 83 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the global pandemic, shooting the fatality number to 17 863.

Of the 83 deaths, 17 were from the Eastern Cape, 43 from the Free State, two from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, three from North West, and seven from the Western Cape .

Our recovery rate still stands at 90 percent after 624 659 from 693 359 cases recorded had recovered from the disease.

Author



Ngwako Malatji