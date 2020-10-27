E-edition
COVID-19 infects over 1000 people, kills 45 more patients

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa has  recorded 1,092 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 717 851.

Mkhize said there were also 45 Covid-19 related deaths recorded since the release of Monday’s figures. Of these, 19 took place in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the remaining being historical deaths that had been verified since Monday’s statistical release.

The latest recorded deaths shoot the death toll to 19 053 .


Mkhize also said that there were now 647 833 recoveries,  which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 47 26 875 total tests to date, with 17 472 falling in the past 24-hour cycle.

