COVID-19 kills 114 more patients as recovery rate moves to 87 percent

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

 

One Hundred and Fourteen more COVID-19  patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, increasing fatalities from 14 149 to 14 263, with most of these deaths recorded in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday ,  September 1.

Mkhize said Gauteng recorded 39 new deaths, Western Cape 20,  North West 18, KwaZulu-Natal 13, Eastern Cape seven,  Free State seven and Mpumalanga 10.


“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

He also said the infection figure has increased from 627 041  to 628 259 after 1 218 more people tested positive for the disease .

The new infections were recorded from 11 687 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far to  3 705 408.

Mkhize also  said of the  628 259  infection cases recorded, 549 993 have recovered,  increasing the recovery rate from 86 percent to 87 percent.

