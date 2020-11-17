E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 119 more patients, infects almost 1 800 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 119 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the virulent disease in the past 48 hours, pushing the death toll to 20 432.

Of the new deaths, 36 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 22 in the Free State, 42 in Gauteng, seven in Mpumalanga, one in Mpumalanga and 11 in the Western Cape.

Mkhize  also said  as of  Tuesday, November 17, the cumulative  number of  detected COVID-19 cases was 754 256 with 1 987 new cases identified since the last report.


The 1 987 new infections were  detected from  17 930 tests conducted, with 11 420 of those conducted in the private health facilities and 6 510 in the public centres.

He added that South Africa’s recovery rate was at 92.4 percent after 696 820 of 754 256 the patients recovered from the deadly disease.

Author


Similar stories

News

Leaked Mathematics paper adds more stress to learners

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education says the reports on a leaked Mathematics Paper 2 places all learners who wrote the paper under pressure. “This...
Read more
News

Chippa score 20-year stadium lease coup

By Kgomotso Mokoena Ambitious PSL club Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has achieved what no other club boss could after he acquired a stadium...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.