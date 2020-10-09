E-edition
COVID-19 kills 139 more patients, over 1600 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

The COVID-19  has taken the lives of 139 more patients, increasing the death toll from 17 408 to 17 547 with majority of these deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, Health Minister  Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday October 9.

Of  the 139 deaths, 65 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 23 in the Eastern Cape, three in the Free State, 28 in Gauteng, four in Limpopo, seven  in North West, four in  the Northern Cape, and five in the Western Cape.

He also said the number of COVID-19 infections has increased from 686 891 to 688 532 after 1 641 more people tested positive for the killer disease in the last 24 hour cycle.


He also said of the 688 532 cases recorded,  620 081 patients have recovered from  the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

 

