COVID-19 kills 58 more patients, infects over 1800 people

COVID-19 has killed 58 more patients in South Africa today, bringing the death toll to 19 111.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday October 28.

Mkhize said 18 of the new deaths were from the Eastern Cape, two from Gauteng, three from the Free State, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from Limpopo, six from the Northern Cape, and 10 from the Western Cape.

He also said of the 58 deaths reported today, 16 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

Of the 16 deaths , two were from the Eastern Cape, one from the Free State, two from Gauteng, two from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Limpopo and seven from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases stands at 719 714 after 1 863 people tested positive for the coronavirus induced disease.

Of the infected, 648 654 beat the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji