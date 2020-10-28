E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 58 more patients, infects over 1800 people

By Ngwako Malatji
Zweli Mkhize

COVID-19 has killed 58 more patients in South Africa today, bringing the death toll to 19 111.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday October 28.

Mkhize said  18 of the new deaths were from the Eastern Cape, two from Gauteng, three from the Free State, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from Limpopo, six from the Northern Cape, and 10 from the Western Cape.


He also said  of the 58 deaths reported today, 16 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

Of the 16 deaths ,  two were from the Eastern Cape, one from the Free State, two from Gauteng, two from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Limpopo and seven from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases stands at 719 714 after 1 863 people tested positive for the coronavirus induced disease.

Of the infected, 648 654 beat the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Business

Treasury to propose three-year wage freeze

In an effort to stabilise the spiraling public sector wage bill, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced that National Treasury will propose a three-year...
Read more
Business

Presidential employment initiative project receives major boost

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s enthused ambition to funnel much-needed jobs into the South African economy has received a major shot-in-the-arm with an additional R12.6 billion...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal