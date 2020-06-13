COVID-19 kills 69 more patients and infects almost 4000 more South Africans

Sixty nine more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities from 1 354 to 1423. This has brought the mortality rate to 2.2 percent.

Of the 69 deaths, 36 were recorded in the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape, and 24 from Gauteng.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday June 13.

“ We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers who treated the disease,” he said.

Mkhize also said the number of recoveries has increased from 35 008 to 36 850 and said this translates to a recovery rate of 56 percent.

He also said the infection figure has increased by 3 809, taking the total national number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from 61 927 to 65 736.

Author



Ngwako Malatji