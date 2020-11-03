E-edition
Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 74, infects over 1000 more people

By Ngwako Malatji

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 74 more patients, bringing the total number of fatalities to  19 539.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday November 3.

He said of the 74 deaths, 35 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, eight in Gauteng, six in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Northern Cape, and 11 in the Western Cape.


Of the 74 deaths reported today, Mkhize added, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with four of those from the Eastern Cape, one in the Free State, one in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape.

He also said 1 241 more people have contracted the disease, shooting the infection figure to  728 836.

He said of  the 728 836 infected people, 659 249 have recovered from the killer disease ,which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

