COVID-19 kills 88 more patients, infects over 1900 more people

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 88 more patients, increasing the death toll from 16 118 to 16 206.

The majority of these deaths were recorded in Limpopo with 22 deaths followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 18.

The Eastern Cape recorded two deaths, Gauteng 11 , Mpumalanga 13 and Western cape 13.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday September 23.

Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infections have spiked from 663 282 to 665 188 after 1 906 people contracted the disease in the past 24 hours.

The 1 906 were recorded from 19 640 tests conducted, with 11 453 of those conducted in the private health centres while 8 187 were done in public health facilities.

This has brought the total number of tests conducted so far to 4 083 757, with 2 316 570 of those done in the private institutions and 1 767 187 in the public institutions.

Of the 665 188 infected, 594 229 have recovered, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3 percent.