E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVID-19 recovery rate drops as 48 more patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

South Africa’s dream of achieving hundred percent COVID-19 recovery rate is beginning to look like a mirage.

This after COVID-19 recovery rate, which was standing at 90.4 percent on Thursday 22 October, dropped to 90 percent on Friday October 23  after 643523 of 712 412 infected patients recovered from the disease.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 1897 people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the infection figure to 712 412.


The 1897 new cases were recorded from 23 445 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with many of those done in the private health centres.

Mkhize also said 48 more COVID-19 patients have  lost their lives to the disease.

Seven of these patients died in the last 48 hours.

This brings the death toll to 18 891.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Downs’ Zwane is toast of the PSL awards

PSL triple champions Mamelodi Sundowns made a clean sweep at the PSL Awards on Thursday night, with no less than five awards going to...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 infects over 2000 more people as Mkhize warns of possible second wave

As Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warns South Africans of possible COVID-19 second wave, the number of infections continued to rise after over 2000...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal