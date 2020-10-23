COVID-19 recovery rate drops as 48 more patients die

South Africa’s dream of achieving hundred percent COVID-19 recovery rate is beginning to look like a mirage.

This after COVID-19 recovery rate, which was standing at 90.4 percent on Thursday 22 October, dropped to 90 percent on Friday October 23 after 643523 of 712 412 infected patients recovered from the disease.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 1897 people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the infection figure to 712 412.

The 1897 new cases were recorded from 23 445 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with many of those done in the private health centres.

Mkhize also said 48 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease.

Seven of these patients died in the last 48 hours.

This brings the death toll to 18 891.

Author



Ngwako Malatji