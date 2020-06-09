COVID-19 stats in Gauteng

Forty seven people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Gauteng, while 6258 have been infected as of Monday, June 8.

Of the total number of cases, 2 575 have recovered from the disease and 511 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

This was announced by the Gauteng Health Spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, on Tuesday, June 9.

He also said the Gauteng Department of Health will conduct baseline testing of members of the provincial disaster management command centre, including support staff who regularly attend meetings of the structure at its base in Ormonde, south of Joburg.

This after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employees have since been placed under self-isolation for a period of 14 days. The process of contact tracing and testing of contacts based on risk assessment, including the presence of symptoms, is currently being conducted. It must be pointed out that as the situation intensifies in the fight against COVID-19, it is anticipated that more people will get infected,” he said.

Kekana also said the baseline testing of the team and fogging of the facility will now be done more regularly irrespective of whether there are people who present with symptoms.

Below is the Gauteng strict breakdown:

District Cases New Cases Deaths Recoveries

Johannesburg 3025 136 22 1501

Ekurhuleni 1243 37 12 605

Tshwane 811 49 9 368

Sedibeng 37 2 0 37

West Rand 570 31 4 64

Unallocated 472 57

Total 6258 312 47 2575

Ngwako Malatji