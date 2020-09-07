COVID claims 115 more lives

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has today reported that 115 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus global pandemic.

Mkhize noted that the cumulative number of people who have been infected by the deadly virus has climbed to 639 362, which was an increase of 845 more cases from last night.

KwaZulu- Natal was leading the pack in terms of the recorded deaths, with 25 deaths, followed by Limpopo with 43 deaths and the Western Cape recorded 13 deaths, bringing the total number of those have died due to the epidemic to 15 004.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The recovery rate was sitting at 88,6% with 3 808 949 tests conducted to date.

Gauteng continues to be the epicenter of the virus with 213 087 cases, followed by KwaZulu Natal which has 114 904 cases, the Western Cape has recorded 107 244 cases while the Eastern Cape has 86868 cases.

The Free State has recorded 39 986 cumulative number of people infected by the disease while the North West has 26 294 cases, followed by Mpumalanga with 25 125 cases, Limpopo with 13 769 people infected by the virus and the Northern Cape with 12 085 cases.

Author



George Matlala