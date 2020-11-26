E-edition
Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence in parliament

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency will be debated in Parliament after a motion of no confidence was filed against him before the lockdown began in SA.

The debate will take place next week Thursday and was approved by speaker Thandi Modise.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) had filed the motion several months ago.


Previously, former Cope parliamentary leader Mvume Dandala ]tabled a motion against then-president Jacob Zuma in 2010. Former DA parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko, had also filed for a motion of no confidence against a president. Mmusi Maimane, when he was leader of the party, also tabled another motion.

The ATM holds two seats in Parliament. It will need to convince two thirds of parliament’s seats to ensure that the vote of no confidence will be successful.

Sunday World

