DA hit with another resignation of a black leader

Johannesburg – The DA has been hit by another high profile resignation of a black leader.

Fiesty DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has resigned as an MP and left the party, saying there was a clique running down.

The longest-serving spokesperson of the official opposition said he leaves the party with a heavy heart.

“I leave on my own terms, having made my own decision. Nonetheless, in a climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called “racist party” but because of a clique of individuals – and in order not to make the good women and men still in the DA suffer, I will not delve further into this,” she said.

“Again, I leave with a sore heart and wish to thank members of the public who have stood with me during my time as an MP. As politicians we often forget that we are servants of the people first and foremost, and our work as public representatives is because of them and for them”.

Van Damme leaves the party hot on the heels of resignations including former party leader Mmusi Maimane, former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the party’s former Gauteng leader John Moodey.

I am focused on the future and will therefore not be conducting interviews, nor will I be drawn into any negativity that may emanate from the DA. Should the party choose to destroy my reputation and impugn my character, I will not engage in a back-and forth. My good record of service and work speaks for itself, and I will not partake in any gun fights I am called to be part of.

I will continue with my work on the growing dangers and influence of misinformation in society and spend some much needed time writing my memoirs.

ENDS

George Matlala