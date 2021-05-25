Dan Mofokeng tries to evict late former wife’s aged mother

Johannesburg – Former Gauteng housing MEC Dan Mofokeng has moved with the speed of lightning to evict the mother of his late former wife and ANC MP Jacqui Mofokeng, just a month after she was buried.

Jacqui died last month, a day after her daughter Thato died in hospital. Sunday World has learnt that Dan allegedly went to the house where Jacqui was staying for more than 10 years, and tried to evict her mother Elizabeth Magubane, 83, and other relatives.

Mofokeng had previously shared the house with Jacqui when they were married.

However, things turned nasty when they had a messy divorce in 2010, which resulted in a squabble and legal actions being taken against one another, including assault claims. Sunday World can today reveal that the matter of the house ownership escalated to a boiling point three days after Jacqui was buried.

Magubane claims that Mofokeng came to the house in Irene, Pretoria, with a group of people to tell her that she must vacate the property as it belonged to him. Mofokeng lives at his parental home in Katlehong, where he moved in after the divorce.

“Dan came here just two days after I buried Jacqui and her daughter, Thato. He demanded the house, telling me that this is his house and stated that I must leave with my relatives. We were still mourning the passing of Jacqui and Thato and based on our culture we had to do rituals and look after my daughter’s property, but Dan didn’t want to hear any of that.” She said he then left after realising that he was not being entertained. However, he returned on Mother’s Day.

“He said that he was now tired of coming to the house that is occupied by me and my relatives. Mofokeng stated that he has no time to listen to anyone as he had already got a buyer for the house. He left and threatened that he would show us what he is made of.

“I am not fighting with Dan, but since this is also my daughter’s house, I want this matter to be resolved through the law with no issues or differences,” said Magubane.

In the protection order seen by Sunday World, Magubane wrote that Mofokeng was harassing her.

“The person who is harassing me is Daniel Mofokeng who was married to my daughter Jacqueline Mofokeng. In 2010 my daughter divorced Daniel. My daughter bought a house in Irene, Centurion, and the house was registered in a trust, where both Daniel and my daughter were registered trustees and beneficiaries. After their divorce in 2010, my daughter discovered that her name had been unlawfully removed from the Phoka Trust, which their marital house was registered under,” said Magubane in the affidavit, which is attached to the protection order.

She also wrote that Mofokeng had called her and told her, “mama I am tired of being a nice guy, I want the keys to my fucken house”.

Magubane said that she had no choice but to approach the police for intervention and protection as she was scared to be on the property.

Mofokeng said that he had bought that house with his pension money and he sent Sunday World a title deed that shows that the house belongs to the Phoka Trust of which he is a trustee.

“That house is not Jacqui’s property, it belongs to Phoka Trust and the deceased was not a trustee nor a beneficiary. She has nothing to do with that house. Jacqui’s people are trying to hijack the property. She even owed R3-million in rent arrears while living large. I have documents to prove that the house belongs to Phoka Trust, and I will give you all the documents. They are lying, I only arrived there on May 1.

“Where would Mama Elizabeth get R3-million to pay me? I tried to respect them as I am not fighting, but they thought I am a fool. One of the daughters tried to hit me with the spade and threw boiling water at me. That is my house. They must say if I forged property documents.” Mofokeng was served with a notice to appear in court in June.

Bongani Mdakane