De Sa slams CAF bosses, Motsepe for inequalities at Afcon tourney

Johannesburg-Banned Egypt assistant coach Roger de Sa has hit back at CAF bosses, including Patrice Motsepe, for inequalities at the Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) tournament.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits coach said that players came to the party and covered the tournament in glory with their exceptional performances, shielding a lot of negative things that were going on behind the scenes.

“In a lot of ways there’s been a lot of improvement. Fifa got involved and a lot of African countries want to emulate South Africa after the 2010 World Cup, and also give the Afcon a lot of the African flavour, and for the tournament to remain African,” De Sa told Sunday World.

“But it can be quite frustrating. I saw the CAF president Patrice Motsepe staying at the Hilton Hotel and flying in his private jet, and saying that we are ready to host this big tournament. This is while some of the teams were staying in bungalows, and the training pitches were not good,” he said.

“The grass was a problem to train on and it’s a fact, it’s a truth. The stadiums are good, the VIP booths are good. But the pitches are not the best. “Algeria lost their bus, it went missing. They were travelling in kombis.

Those multimillion-bucks state-of-the-art stadiums are plonked right in the middle of poor residential areas – it’s also something that stuck with me. We need to improve as a continent, we cannot be having such problems in 2022.”

De Sa is serving a four-match ban after he was sanctioned for a scuffle in the tunnel after their highly charged victory over Morocco. He watched The Pharaohs last two matches against Ivory Coast and Senegal from the stands.

“I was walking towards our change room and then a Moroccan and a CAF official pushed me from behind and I fell onto the floor. CAF media officer Lux September was there and he saw that incident. I am not a jellyfish and I was not going to keep quiet after that. There were a lot of emotions involved and a verbal altercation ensued. I then went to our changing room .

“A CAF official came, called me and then I was charged and banned. The whole incident and ban shocked me. But nothing surprises me anymore in football, I take it from where it comes from,” De Sa said.

He said he got a chance to meet award-winning referee Victor Gomes, whom he had a serious altercation with when he was still coaching Platinum Stars. He said that they have made up and he believes that Gomes has matured and is the best referee on the continent. He said that working with Mohamed Salah and other superstars such as Mahmoud Trezeguet was a moment that he will forever cherish and also a feather in his coaching career.

“Those guys are very professional and make working with them easier. That is the difference in mentality between our players in the PSL and the players from north Africa. They take their careers seriously. Salah works as hard as the rest of the team and does not have prima donna tendencies.”

