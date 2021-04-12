Defiant Supra gets a final warning

Johannesburg – Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been given an ultimatum by the ANC to refrain from running parallel programmes to the interim provincial committee (IPC) or face suspension.

The move could see Mahumapelo recalled from his deployment in parliament as chairperson of the standing committee on tourism.

The developments came soon after Mahumapelo was charged for allegedly sowing division within the governing party.

On March 24, Mahumapelo was served with another letter by the ANC’s North West IPC coordinator Hlomani Chauke, asking him to explain utterances he made during a gathering at JB Marks sub-region, where he told executive mayor Kgotso Khumalo to defy the IPC’s instruction to resign from his position.

In the same letter, Chauke said Mahumapelo’s utterances flew against the IPC resolution and constituted serious misconduct that could lead to his ANC membership being suspended.

In the letter, Chauke said that the IPC’s decision to instruct Khumalo to resign from his position as executive mayor of JB Marks municipality was in line with the ANC resolution, which was also endorsed by the national executive committee.

It said ANC members who are formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes must step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, government and legislature until their cases are finalised.

Chauke also cautioned Mahumapelo that his utterances, made in support of Khumalo, were also in violation of other ANC rules because he was barred from addressing any political gathering of the ANC while he was facing a disciplinary hearing.

Mahumapelo faces five charges for allegedly sowing divisions and bringing the party into disrepute.

The interim structure alleged that he organised and addressed a parallel political programme a few metres from the ANC North West IPC official Siyanqoba rally in Mareetsane.

Chauke confirmed that his office has written to Mahumapelo asking that he provide reasons why his membership should not be suspended for further causing divisions within the party.

Chauke said Mahumapelo failed to meet the March 25 deadline and has not responded to the letter.

“Instead, we hear he will be addressing another gathering in Matlosana while we are cautioning him not to do so,” said Chauke.

Aubrey Mothombeni