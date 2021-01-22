Details of late minister Jackson Mthembu’s funeral announced

Johannesburg – The late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu will be honoured with an official funeral category 1 at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Sunday 24 January 2021.

Minister Mthembu passed away on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from COVID-related complications.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy accords Official Funerals Category 1 to serving Ministers.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from tomorrow morning, 23 January 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral on 24 January 2021.

“Minister Mthembu contributed immensely to the liberation struggle as an anti-apartheid activist, student leader and unionist, for which he was subjected to harassment and detention by the apartheid security forces. He occupied several strategic and leadership roles in the democratic South Africa. He served the African National Congress as its spokesperson from 1995 to 1997 and from 2009 to 2014,” the presidency said in a statement.

Mthembu contributed to the development of South Africa’s democratic constitution and served as an MEC in Mpumalanga.

He has been a member of the ANC National Executive Committee since 2007 and served as the ANC’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly from 2016 to 2019.

He was appointed as Minister in the Presidency after the 2019 general elections.

Minister Mthembu will be laid to rest in his home town of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday, 24 January 2021. Proceedings will commence at 09h00.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, 23 January 2021, at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, Tshwane.

The memorial service and official funeral will take place in compliance with the applicable Disaster Management Act regulations.

