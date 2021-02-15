DJ Maphorisa dodges hitmen’s hail of bullets

Johannesburg – Internationally renowned amapiano king DJ Maphorisa survived an assassination plot when hitmen opened fire at his luxury vehicle in Gauteng on Monday night and critically injured two of his artists.

News of the assassination attempt was revealed by the award-winning mega star’s close allies who fear for his life.

Maphorisa, born Themba Sekowe, has since gone to ground.

Relating the ordeal, a record company executive privy to the incident said Maphorisa and a group of his artists and management team were driving in a white Mercedes-Benz bus from a gig in Vosloorus to another in Katlehong on the East Rand at about 10pm on Monday, when unknown hitmen driving in a silver Audi A4 showered their vehicle with bullets.

“The guys fired several shots from behind Maphorisa’s bus. Afterwards, they overtook Maphorisa’s vehicle, stopped and fired several more shots from the front of the vehicle,” said the company executive.

It is alleged that as the bullets were raining in Maphorisa’s bus, two of his artists were shot in the solar plexus.

The gunmen then sped off.

Maphorisa escaped unharmed and the two injured artists were rushed to Union Hospital in Alberton in a critical condition.

“It is not known who the other artist is, but DJ King Deetoy was one of the victims and he is in ICU in a critical condition.”

Also read: Lesedi FM presenter out of danger after brutal attack – family

Lesedi FM presenter out of danger after brutal attack – family

The executive also said the motive for the shooting was not known but it appeared to be a hit.

“The guys were just following them from their gig in Vosloorus, they knew who they wanted and what they wanted to do. “As to why they wanted to take his life, it is not known. But Maphorisa has since gone underground as result of the incident and fears for his life. He has even quit all the WhatsApp groups where he and other artists discuss their next gigs and whereabouts.”

Attempts to solicit comment from Maphorisa, who has taken the world by storm since he teamed up with producer extraordinaire Kabza De Smalls, drew a blank as he ignored our phone calls and text messages. Maphorisa’s driver, Nyakallo Mathoka, has since opened a case of attempted murder at Katlehong police station.

The police statement reads in part: “The complaint alleged that on Monday, 2021- 02-08 at about 10pm, he was driving a Mercedes-Benz together with DJ Maphorisa, Tshiamiso, Peleka, John and others. While they were approaching the robot, the silver Audi A4 came to the front and started shooting at them.”

Gauteng Police Provincial spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that they were investigating an attempted murder case after two artists were wounded when an unknown gunman opened fire on Maphorisa’s vehicle.

Also read: Lesedi FM presenter fights for her life after she was found with multiple stab wounds

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Ngwako Malatji