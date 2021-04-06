Dr Tumi and wife appear in court after arrest by Hawks

Johannesburg – The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg arrested a couple aged 36 and 39 for approximately R1.5 million fraud allegations on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the suspects, Doctor Tumisang Victor Makweya, also known as Dr Tumi (39) and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya (36) were listed as committee members at a non-profit organisation, allegedly submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for approval of funds on projects in 2018.

Further investigation revealed that the couple together with their co-accused who have since been released on R5000 bail each, Chistopher Tshivule (46) and Thomas Ndadza (48) allegedly altered information on the documents submitted to the National Lotteries in September 2018 which resulted to the amount of over R1.5 million being transferred into a private bank account.

The couple allegedly benefitted approximately R760 000 from the funds.

They handed themselves in at the Johannesburg office escorted by their attorney and were subsequently charged for fraud.

They appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today and were granted bail of R3000 each. The case was postponed to 07 May 2021 for docket disclosure.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD