DStv are the new Premiership sponsors

DStv are the new title sponsors of the PSL’s Premiership and from now on, the league will be known as the DStv Premiership over the next five years.

This was officially confirmed by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in Johannesburg on Heritage Day. At the same announcement the league’s new pay-off line “Babize Bonke” was also revealed, together with the new silver with blue trimmings league championship trophy.

Khoza described the partnership between the DStv’s parent company Multichoice as a long standing relationship since the PSL signed a ground-breaking television broadcast deal with sports television platform SuperSport in 2007.

Over the past few weeks, Multichoice has been touted as the favourites to take over the sponsorship deal as Absa’s replacements.

The introduction of the sponsors comes after Absa, the financial services providers that has been bankrolling the country’s elite league for more than 13 years, announced it was terminating its R100-million a year sponsorship deal of the Premiership in June, citing the tough economic situation in the country as the reason.

Sunday World was the first to break the news of the imminent termination of the sponsorship deal between the PSL and Absa as far back as January.

The news came as a surprise after the bank has just increased the league champions winner’s prize money from R10-million to R15-million for the recently ended season that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multichoice/DStv, who are the sponsors of the PSL club SuperSport United, recently removed the name DStv from the football club’s player jerseys, replaced it with Showmax, thus paving the way for Multichoice and DStv becoming the league’s new backers of the league.

Showmax is an online subscription video on demand (SVOD) service launched by Multichoice in South Africa in 2015.

On Tuesday the PSL’s Board of Governors (BoG) is scheduled to meet, according to Khoza, to iron out details of the kick-off of the new season and the prize money breakdown.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo