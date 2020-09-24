Breaking News

DStv are the new Premiership sponsors

By Xolile Mtshazo

 

 

DStv are the new title sponsors of the PSL’s Premiership and from now on, the league will be known as the DStv Premiership over the next five years.

This was officially confirmed by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in Johannesburg on Heritage Day. At the same announcement the league’s new pay-off line “Babize Bonke” was also revealed,  together with the new silver with blue trimmings league championship trophy.

Khoza described the partnership between the DStv’s parent company Multichoice as a long standing relationship since the PSL signed a ground-breaking television broadcast deal with sports television platform SuperSport in 2007.


Over the past few weeks, Multichoice has been touted as the favourites to take over the sponsorship deal as Absa’s replacements.

The introduction of the sponsors comes after Absa, the financial services providers that has been bankrolling the country’s elite league for more than 13 years, announced it was terminating its R100-million a year sponsorship deal of the Premiership in June, citing the tough economic situation in the country as the reason.

Sunday World was the first to break the news of the imminent termination of the sponsorship deal between the PSL and Absa as far back as January.

The news came as a surprise after the bank has just increased the league champions winner’s prize money from R10-million to R15-million for the recently ended season that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multichoice/DStv, who are the sponsors of the PSL club SuperSport United, recently removed the name DStv from the football club’s player jerseys, replaced it with Showmax, thus paving the way for Multichoice and DStv becoming the league’s new backers of the league.

Showmax is an online subscription video on demand (SVOD) service launched by Multichoice in South Africa in 2015.

On Tuesday the PSL’s Board of Governors (BoG) is scheduled to meet, according to Khoza, to iron out details of the kick-off of the new season and the prize money breakdown.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

77 COVID-19 patients die, over 1800 new infections recorded

 While South Africans are celebrating Heritage Day with Master KG's song of hope Jerusalem, 77 families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones...
Read more
Breaking News

Abusing women is not our heritage – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Heritage Day speech to once again condemn women and children abuse. The president said as long as women were being...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal