Economic reconstruction in full swing in the place of the rising sun

Johannesburg – The sudden emergence and rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic forced Mpumalanga to change its plans as resources were redirected to urgent and pressing issues aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

However, Mtshweni-Tsipane told the province’s residents that her administration is focused on getting people back to work and reigniting the economy.

Early signs are that the province is headed in the right direction. “We will focus on areas where the province has a competitive advantage, a clearly defined and sustainable economic growth path.

Top of our priorities is economic transformation and mass job creation,” said the premier. The province has also committed itself to intensifying the rollout of the Mpumalanga industrial development plan, Nkomazi special economic zone (SEZ)and the Mpumalanga international fresh produce market.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said the Nkomazi SEZ and Mpumalanga international fresh produce market have a high potential not only to place the agricultural sector on a growth trajectory, but also to create massive job opportunities and investments.

“These initiatives will open opportunities for value chains development, agro-processing, trade and export including the agricultural development of the SADC [Southern African Development Community] region.”

The province anticipates the finalisation of the main market by the end of the upcoming financial year. On the Nkomazi SEZ, the provincial government is working together with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Nkomazi local municipality, the Ehlanzeni district municipality and traditional authorities to see it to fruition.

The fresh produce market will link small-scale producers and cooperatives (through creation of agri-hubs) with the main market (with associated exposure to local, regional and international consumers) while improving the local supply logistics chain.

The premier added that the administration is engaging private sector partners who wish to work with it in creating an agri-processing facility surrounding the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.

“These discussions are at an advanced stage and include proposals that encompass a wide range of investment initiatives anchored on a regional beneficiation hub and trade port.”

One of the priorities of the provincial government is to ensure the development of small businesses, especially enterprises owned by young people, women and people with disabilities. Among other meaures, Mtshweni-Tsipane’s administration plans to achieve this by implementing the following:

• Ensuring that all departments eliminate bottlenecks and pay valid invoices within 30 days;

• Providing relief funding to SMMEs;

• Implementing the Mpumalanga tourism recovery plan;

• Fast-tracking support to Highveld Steel in order to promote the establishment of the Mining and Metal Industrial Technology Park;

• Fast-tracking the establishment of the Petro-chemical Industrial Technology Park; and Forestry Industrial Technology Park.

In another major development, Mtshweni-Tsipane will hand out 8 906 hectares of state land to farmers.

The premier said that 33 farms have been identified for this purpose. “Agriculture is one of the most employment- intensive sectors of our economy. It is the only industry that has the potential of propelling our people from abject poverty into prosperity,” she said.

