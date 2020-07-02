Breaking News

Education Department postpones return of some grades

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Another U-turn has been made regarding children returning to school, by the Basic Education department today.

They announced that they have since revised their decision that would have allowed six million children to return to school next week.

As the number of COVID-19 infections rises exponentially, teachers, unions, parents and other concerned bodies have pleaded with the Council Of Education Ministers to close schools.

The department have now said that only grades R, 6 and 11 will return on Monday.

Initially, grades 1 to 3 and grades 6, 10 and 11 were meant to return. These other grades will now be phased in during the month of July.

Ministerial spokesperson, Mpho Mokgathle, said they realised other provinces and districts were not yet ready to welcome an influx of children.

“There is no way we can ignore the fact infections are rising rapidly, more than expected, therefore we also need to reconsider our situation as a factor,” he said.

More than 770 educational institutions registered positive COVID-19 cases since schools opened in June.

