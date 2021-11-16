EFF pull the plug on coalition talks with ANC

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema made a harsh statement that the party has ended coalition talks with the ruling party.

Malema who was speaking during the party’s media briefing held on Tuesday said the red berets will be disappointing its supporters to go to bed with the ANC, while they face poor service delivery.

“One of the issues we brought to the table was that no disabled person in the country should not have a fitting house with electricity and inside flushing toilet,” said Malema.

“The ANC cannot commit to that. That’s where we fought with them,” he added.

Amongst primary issues that unsettled the third largest political party, Malema highlighted reckless demands from the ANC in which the EFF perceived as a ‘barbaric opportunity’ to continue with their corruption.

“What broke the deal with the EFF and ANC is that they were not bringing anything but positions. No issues,” Malema said during the press briefing.

“We want issues on the table that are going to resolve problems of all South Africans,” he elaborated.

Moreover, Malema said that the party is not desperate to govern.

“We are not going to compromise the fundamental principles of the EFF, we will go into a coalition government with a party that will meet our seven non-negotiable cardinal pillars.

He furthermore said that the EFF will not be voting, will not support any candidate put forward by the ANC in all municipalities for all positions including positions of speakers, chief whips, and mayors.

Meanwhile, the DA and Action SA have publicly announced that they have closed coalition talks with the EFF over its fundamental policies.

