Ekurhuleni mayor launches programme to take stock of major infrastructure projects

Johannesburg – The Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni Cllr Mzwandile Masina has launched a programme to take stock of major infrastructure projects undertaken by the current administration of the City.

The programme, which has seen the mayor visiting areas such as KwaThema, Tsakane and Duduza got underway on Monday and the second leg was today and the projects and companies visited by the mayor and the mayoral committee were in Isando Kempton Park and Tembisa.

As a first phase the focus is in the Eastern, Southern and Northern sub-regions.

The projects being visited must be above R20 million; must have clear service delivery gains and impact; and must be a critical intervention to the lives of the people of the region.

“In commencing with our term of office, we outlined a clear programme of action to advance a ‘Pro-Poor’ agenda as our guiding philosophy. We defined this agenda as a deliberate and systematic bias to rollout service delivery and economic development opportunities in a manner that uplifts the poorest sections of Ekurhuleni.

“The purpose of this programme is to see the progress made in major projects, but also to profile the good work that we have achieved as the fifth administration. When we came into office in 2016, we made certain commitments to the people of Ekurhuleni, and now the time has come to profile the work we have done so that we can report back to them in detail knowing exactly what has happened on the ground,” said Mayor Masina during the visit on Friday.

The mayor is not only visiting government projects, but also visits new business developments that have come up in the past four years.

“The massive infrastructure projects we are rolling out are aimed at bettering the lives of our people and also promote investment in the city thus creating jobs for our people. The visits to business is not only to thank them for identifying Ekurhuleni as a destination of choice, but also to understand the nature of their business while monitoring if our service delivery machinery is responding to their needs,” Masina pointed out.

The programme will soon move to the Southern region of Germiston, Boksburg and Kathorus.

