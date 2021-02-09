E-edition
Breaking News

Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding

By SUNDAY WORLD
Eskom.

Johannesburg – Embattled power utility, Eskom, has announced that stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10pm on Tuesday evening, until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Eskom said that the loadshedding is necessary order to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise the capacity available.

Eskom said in a statement, “The power generation system is still severely constrained due high general on unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as a delayed return to service on some units out on planned maintenance.”


Eskom further stated, “We currently have 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 375MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. Eskom expects some of these generation units to return to service from tomorrow, and will continuously assess the situation.”

