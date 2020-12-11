Eskom announces stage 2 loadshedding for this weekend

Johannesburg – South Africa’s power utility has stated that the country will experience loadshedding this weekend.

Eskom said in a tweet that loadshedding will be implemented from 6am on Saturday, 12 December and will end at 11pm. The same will be repeated on Sunday as well.

“As Eskom ramps up its planned maintenance during the lower demand summer period, as previously committed, it has had a large number of unforeseen breakdowns from the ageing, unreliable plant over the past few days. In addition to this, Eskom has taken two generation units at the Kendal Power Station offline in compliance with environmental legislation. Similarly, four generation units at the Camden Power Station have been taken offline to conserve the integrity of the ash dam facility,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We currently have 7 452MW on planned maintenance, while another 10 208MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible. Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly in order to help us limit the Impact of loadshedding. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period. We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system,” the statement further read.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman