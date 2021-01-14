Eskom implements Stage 2 loadshedding for the rest of the week

Johannesburg – South Africa’s embattled power utility Eskom will be enforcing loadshedding on the South African public from Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening.

Eskom said that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from midday on Thursday until Sunday night.

Eskom said that the loadshedding is necessary, due to of loss of generation capacity overnight.

“Loadshedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves which will help us contain the stage of loadshedding required. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable. should any further breakdowns occur the stage of loadshedding may change at short notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom further stated that two generation units at the Kulise Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition each unit at the Kriel and Dhhuva stations tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns .

“We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed. We currently have 5 358MW on planned maintenance. While another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible,” Eskom further stated.

Eskom further urged the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help them minimize Loadshedding.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman