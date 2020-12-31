Eskom suspends loadshedding

Johannesburg – South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, managed to deliver some good news this new year’s eve, as they announced that loadshedding has been suspended.

Eskom said in a statement, “Eskom is pleased to inform the public that loadshedding has been suspended as the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of tile long weekend. While this is the case, Eskom requested all the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable.”

Eskom said it will use the low demand opportunity to replenish all emergency generation reserves in preparation for the high demand expected during January as economic activity will resume.

“During this period, Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned as previously communicated. While this will put pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.”

Eskom said that it currently has 9 170MW on planned maintenance, while anther 11 334MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” the power utility said in a statement.

We thank people for their support and patience durring the times of loadshedding.

“Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant change to the power system,” Eskom’s statement concluded.

Ashley Lechman