Executors head to court to recover Modise’s Bentley

Late pastor’s son refuses to hand over the luxury car

The executors of the late IPHC leader Glayton Modise’s estate have mounted a legal battle against his second son, Frederick Leonard Goitsemang Modise, to force him to relinquish more than 70 vehicles worth over R30-million.

The executors, De Villiers Izak Johannes and Spies Abraham Marthinus, said the vehicles include a Bentley worth about R3-million that Frederick, who anointed himself the leader of the church, allegedly removed from the premises.

De Villiers and Marthinus, who filed the papers in the Joburg High Court about two weeks ago, said the vehicles were part of Modise’s estate, which includes 555 ca le worth close to R8-million, 143 sheep worth over R200 000, 225 goats worth over R350 000, and farm equipment, machinery, tractors and implements worth more than R10-million.

In the application papers, the executors, who were appointed to wind up Modise’s estate because he died intestate (without a will), said that they wanted the order to be granted so that the Sheri of the court could go and recover the cars from a plot in Zuurbekom, Westonaria with immediate effect.

This because Frederick, who is one of Modise’s six heirs, has refused to co-operate with them in order to resolve the ma er amicably. The other heirs are his four siblings and Modise’s widow.

“The respondent has refused to return the motor vehicles to the applicants. The respondent has hidden away the Bentley motor vehicle at an undisclosed location. The respondent’s conduct has prejudice to the estate as there is no reason in fact or in law for any form of entitlement to the Bentley motor vehicle,” read the papers.

They said he was hindering the administration of the estate to the prejudice of all the heirs as they are attempting to compile the assets of the estate to distribute or liquidate them for the benefit of all the heirs.

The executors also filed an affidavit deposed to by a witness who claimed to have witnessed the Bentley being removed.

“The Bentley was removed by a friend/acquaintance of the respondent after the respondent handed the key to the friend/ acquaintance in his presence. To date, the Bentley has not been returned to the premises,” reads the informant’s affidavit.

The executors have pleaded with the court to grant them the order to allow the Sheri in Westonaria to recover the vehicle and unleash police on him if he failed to comply with the order.

“The Sheriff is directed to take any reasonable steps to locate the Bentley, secure it and return same to the applicants.”

Frederick said he was not aware of the court ma er and was shocked the executors wanted him to bring back the Bentley because they know where it is.

“My siblings are in possession of my dad’s bunch of cars. I only have two and I don’t know why they want to take them back,” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji