Festive cheer dampened by consecutive day of 14000 new Covid-19 infections and 326 new deaths

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 continues to dampen the festive cheer in South Africa after recording more than 14000 new cases for consecutive days.

The department of health said that in the past 24 hours, 14 305 new cases have been recorded.

This means that the cumulative number of cases now sits at 968 563.

The department of health announced that there were also an additional 326 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 25 983.

Yesterday, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

The department of health further said, “We have consulted with our genomics team who have assured us that, at present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 is more transmissible than the UK variant- as suggested by British Health Secretary. There is also no evidence that the 501.V2 causes more severe disease.”

We have consulted with our genomics team who have assured us that, at present, there is no evidence that the 501.V2 is more transmissible than the UK variant- as suggested by British Health Secretary. There is also no evidence that the 501.V2 causes more severe disease #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OBGhKuNMVm — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 24, 2020

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman