Breaking News

First chief executive of PSL passes away

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – The first chief executive of the PSL has passed away.

According to a media statement from the NSL, it is reported that Trevor ‘British Bulldog’ Phillips passed away.

The NSL said in a statement, “The NSL executive committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips family, more particularly his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon.”


The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.

Further details about Phillips death remains unclear at this stage.

