Fomer IBO champ prepares for life after fistic sport

Johannesburg – Former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) welterweight world champion Thulani “Tulz Evolution” Mbenge is preparing for a life after boxing by helping out at his family farming business.

The reigning South African and African Boxing Union welterweight titleholder said it was better to prepare for the future while you were still an athlete. On his quest to build an empire outside the square ring, the budding agricultural entrepreneur is helping to grow his family farm.

“The attributes that you develop during your playing career are a big asset for the future. So, it is important to start working on something while you are still active in sport. We cannot be sports stars forever, so once our playing days are over, we need something to fall back on,” he said.

However, it is not a walk in the park for the boxing sensation to get a balance between farming and keeping fit for the next battle in the ring. It requires the talented fighter to travel between two provinces, Eastern Cape for farming and Gauteng for his boxing career.

The 29-year-old pugilist said it never crossed his mind that one day he would have an interest in agriculture.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist was introduced to farming by his father Vulithuba Mbenge and he has fallen in love with it.

“At home, we were in publicphone shop business and it was not working for us, so my dad encouraged me to invest in farming and the business is growing every year. It is a medium-scale farming business, we are growing crops and rearing livestock.”

According to Mbenge, their short term goals are to supply schools and local shops before selling their fresh produce to big retailers. Meanwhile, Mbenge has returned to the gym to prepare for his battle against Jabulani Makhense.

The two welterweight kingpins of SA boxing are scheduled to clash in July for the World Boxing Organisation intercontinental belt.

By Malibongwe Bhido

