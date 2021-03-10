Former EC health official found guilty of fraud

Johannesburg – A former logistics official in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Baxolile Ngoloyi, has been found guilty of corruption, fraud and money laundering involving just over R357 000.

Ngoloyi, who had pleaded guilty to corruption, faced five counts of fraud and four counts of money laundering, was a supervisor at the Bhisho Hospital’s stores department when he committed the crimes.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the provincial department utilised the Logistical Information System (LOGIS) for the supply chain process of procuring goods and services.

“Ngoloyi worked with other staff members on LOGIS to process payments to suppliers,” said the NPA in a statement.

Between 11 December 2017 and 6 June 2018, Ngoloyi conspired with Sithembile Smith, the sole director of Eza Services and Suppliers, a construction company based in Cookhouse, to make use of Eza’s bank account in order to facilitate fraudulent payments from the department.

“He further pretended that services were rendered by Eza to the department and R357 268 was as a result due to Eza, an amount which the department paid out to the company,” said the NPA.

He pleaded guilty to fraudulently processing the payments on LOGIS by utilising the usernames of other staff members who were usually part of the process of processing payments.

Ngoloyi, said the NPA, took the money paid to Eza’s business account from Smith and in turn paid the latter certain amounts as gratifications.

Advocate Tjaart Van Zyl accepted the guilty plea and Magistrate Nolitha Bara found Ngoloyi guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Smith pleaded guilty to money laundering in August and was given a five year suspended sentence. He also turned state witness.

The case has been remanded to 3 May 2021 for sentence proceedings in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

