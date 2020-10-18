Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper stabbed during altercation with student

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed at an event yesterday.

The incident happened in Umlazi township, an area outside of Durban when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was attending a sports event organized by the Mangosuthu University of Technology where the was an invited as guest speaker, meant to address the students.

According to Khuzwayo’s twitter account message, a student allegedly approached him and stabbed him, in what the police now describe as an altercation between two men.

KZN Police Spokesperaon Jay Naicker confirmed the incident and indicated that counter assault charges with intent to cause grevious bodily harm were opened following the incident.

He said the police are investigating the case.

Its not clear what could have led to the horrific bust up between Khuzwayo and the man.

This is developing story

Aubrey Mothombeni