E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper stabbed during altercation with student

By Aubrey Mothombeni

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed at an event yesterday.

The incident happened in Umlazi township, an area outside of Durban when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was attending a sports event organized by the Mangosuthu University of Technology where the was an invited as guest speaker, meant to address the students.

According to Khuzwayo’s twitter account message, a student allegedly approached him and stabbed him, in what the police now describe as an altercation between two men.


KZN Police Spokesperaon Jay Naicker confirmed the incident and indicated that counter assault charges with intent to cause grevious bodily harm were opened following the incident.

He said the police are investigating the case.

Its not clear what could have led to the horrific bust up between Khuzwayo and the man.

This is developing story

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

HAWKS bust RAF official for extortion and corruption after demanding R4000 bribe

A Road Accident Fund official was arrested for extortion, fraud and corruption in a joint operation by the Hawks and RAF on Saturday. The official...
Read more
Breaking News

Coronavirus kills 38 more people

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize today reported that 38 more people have succumbed to COVID-19. Today’s number of those killed by the Coronavirus reflects 23 deaths...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal